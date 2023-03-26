Left Menu

Jason Saldanha, Thimmu Bopanna excel in Thailand Rally Championships

PTI | Kanchanaburi | Updated: 26-03-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 19:31 IST
Indian rally pair of Mangaluru's Jason Deepak Saldanha and co-driver Thimmu Uddapanda Bopanna from Kodagu made a stunning international debut by winning the national RAAT Thailand Rally Championship in their class at the Kanchanaburi stages here on Sunday.

Driving a Suzuki Swift 1.6L six-speed stock car in the RC2.1 class for Team Rally Insight, the top Indian rallyists made their way to the top of the class while achieving a creditable overall fourth among a strong field of 56 entries in different classes, including the top Rally 1 Super 4w drive class.

Beating rivals with superior and powerful cars, the Bengaluru pair, who recently took part in the South India Rally, performed beyond expectations.

With limited options, and only a few minutes of testing the new car and the new terrain, they excelled with a display of controlled speed and fine rally skills in the final six special stages ton Sunday and improved to fourth overall and first in their class, apart from the second place in the 2WD Cup that are held concurrently.

They clocked 1hr and 17 minutes.

The two Indian coffee planters will return to take part in the six remaining rounds of the Blueband Sports FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) under Dark Don team but will also explore opportunities to extend their international experience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

