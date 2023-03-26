Left Menu

Kavin, Mohsin gain more points in second race of 2023 ARRC

PTI | Buriram | Updated: 26-03-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 20:19 IST
The duo of Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban of IDEMITSU Honda India Racing team finished at the 11th and 13th place in the second race of FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) AP 250 class here on Sunday.

Starting from 17th position on the grid, Kavin climbed up one position in first lap itself. Slowly increasing the speed lap-by-lap, the 17-year-old rider from Chennai reached P12 by the end of seventh lap. However, he dropped back to P13 in laps 8 and 9. But he upped his pace in last lap and switched places with the nearest Japanese rider Chihiro Ishi to finally finish the race at P12. Due to disqualification of one rider, Kavin has earned 11th place in Sunday's race, thus adding five points. His total points tally at the end of Round 1 has reached to six points.

Supporting Kavin in Sunday's race was his teammate Mohsin.

Starting from 21st position on the grid of 22 riders, Mohsin made a good start overtaking four riders by end of fist lap. For the next three, Mohsin was riding at P16. In lap 5, Indonesian rider Veda Ega Pra Tama pushed him back to 17th place. But challenging himself, the 20-year-old rider maintained his cool and ultimately was the 14th to cross the chequered line. As one of the riders got disqualified, Mohsin has moved up to 13th place and earned three points.

With the end of inaugural Thai round, Honda's solo Indian team has earned a total of nine points in the AP250cc class.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

