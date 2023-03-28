Left Menu

Rain washes out 2nd ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 28-03-2023 09:49 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 09:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The second one-day cricket international between New Zealand and Sri Lanka was abandoned Tuesday because of rain.

Heavy rain fell throughout the day and by the scheduled start of 2 p.m. local time, the covers were on and large pools of water already had formed in the outfield.

Umpires made the decision to abandon the match after a ground inspection at 4:25 p.m. local time. The latest a match could start was 7:02 p.m. but it already was clear that with rain still falling a large puddles in some parts of Hagley Oval, no play would be possible.

New Zealand leads the three-match series after winning the first match at Eden Park on Saturday by 198 runs.

The third match is at Hamilton's Seddon Park on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

