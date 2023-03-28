Senior National Fencing C'ship: Kerala, Services overall champions in women's and men's section

Rajasthan's Karan Singh Gurjar won the gold medal in men's sabre category even as Kerala and Services emerged overall champions in the women's and men's section respectively at the 33rd Fencing Senior National Championship here on Tuesday.

Kerala, with 29 points, emerged as the overall winners, while Haryana, with 20 points, were ranked second and Tamil Nadu, with 15 points, were ranked third as the championship concluded at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Mhalunge-Balewadi.

In the men's category, Services were the overall champions with 34 points, while Manipur were ranked second with 21 points. Hosts Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, were ranked joint third, as they had seven points each.

Earlier, Gurjar prevailed over Maharashtra's Abhay Shinde 15-9 in a lop-sided summit clash to emerge victorious.

Gurjar made the final after getting the better of Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma (Services) 15-14 in the first semi-final.

The second semi-final between Abhay Shinde and Vishal Thapar (Jammu and Kashmir) was also a close affair. Shinde defeated Vishal Thapar 15-14. Thapar and Gisho were awarded the joint bronze medal.

In senior men's team epee category, Manipur bagged the gold medal after beating Madhya Pradesh 45-36 in the final.

Manipur made the final after defeating Telangana 30-28 in a pulsating semi-final, while Madhya Pradesh defeated Haryana 45-37 in the second semi-final.

The Manipur team consisted of Jetlee Chingakham, Bhivekar Gurumayun, Amar Khongbantabam and Satish Thongam.

In the senior men's team sabre category, Services bagged the gold medal after beating Punjab in the final 45-29. In the semi-finals, Punjab edged past Maharashtra 45-40, while Services defeated Jammu and Kashmir 45-23.

In the senior team women's epee category, Haryana, comprising Sheetal Dalal, Tannu Gulia, Taniksha Khatri and Prachi Lohan, edged past Kerala 45-31 in the summit clash, to bag the gold medal.

The Kerala team, comprising KP Gopika, KV Anushree, MS Greashma and Raj PK Aswathi, settled for silver.

Punjab were no challenge for Haryana in the first semi-final, as they romped home 45-30, while Kerala got the better of Chandigarh 45-38 in the other semi-final.

In the senior team women's foil category, Manipur emerged champions beating Kerala 45-44.

Mina Naorem, Anita Phandom, Thoibi Devi and Sonia Waikhom were part of the gold-medal winning Manipur side. Manipur had made the final after overhauling Gujarat 45-35 in the semi-final, while Kerala defeated Maharashtra 45-26 in the other semi-final.

