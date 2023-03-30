Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta

The feud between the PGA Tour and breakaway LIV Golf Series has left the sport in turmoil but Masters champions Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson do not expect any animosity when players from both circuits tee it up at Augusta National next week. LIV, which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, and the PGA Tour have been in litigation since several LIV players filed federal antitrust lawsuits last August.

Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials

The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday rejected claims by the International Boxing Association that the Olympic body had misused information regarding boxing officials.

The IOC said it wrote a letter to IBA President Umar Kremlev and ordered a full review of the embattled IBA's progress on reforms.

NBA roundup: Kings halt longest playoff drought in NBA history

Malik Monk scored 19 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings ended the longest playoff drought in NBA history with a 120-80 thumping of the host Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. De'Aaron Fox scored 18 points, Kevin Huerter added 17 and Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Kings (46-30), who missed the playoffs for 16 consecutive seasons since last qualifying during the 2005-06 campaign.

Ukraine says IOC retreating on principles over Russian athletes

Ukraine's authorities suggested on Wednesday the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was retreating from its principles by recommending Russian and Belarusian athletes take part in international competitions as neutrals amid a war in Ukraine. The Kremlin, meanwhile, said there were "elements of discrimination" in the IOC'S announcement on Tuesday, which would deprive its athletes of national symbols in competition.

Motor racing-Verstappen still feeling under the weather at Albert Park

Formula One champion Max Verstappen is still recovering from a stomach bug that affected his race in Saudi Arabia and is looking forward to a break after Sunday's Australian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman finished runner-up behind Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez at Jeddah despite feeling ropey through the race weekend.

Olympics-American football closer to full Olympic recognition with IOC board approval

American football took the penultimate step needed before it can attempt to get onto the Olympic Games programme on Wednesday when it got the approval of the International Olympic Committee's powerful executive board. The International Federation of American Football (IFAF) will now need to wait for the approval of the decision by the IOC session in October in Mumbai, India.

Soccer-'Buried dreams': Players, fans dismayed after Indonesia loses U-20 hosting rights

Indonesian players and fans were left dismayed on Thursday after the country was dropped as host of the under-20 soccer World Cup following outrage among politicians in the predominantly Muslim country about Israel's participation. International soccer's governing body FIFA stripped Indonesia of hosting rights on Wednesday over what an Indonesian official said was a failure to honour its commitments to the tournament.

NHL roundup: Wild defeats Avs to extend division lead

Frederick Gaudreau netted two short-handed goals, Sam Steel and Marcus Johansson also scored and the Minnesota Wild beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Wednesday in Denver. Filip Gustavsson made 42 saves to help the first-place Wild (44-22-9, 97 points) increase their lead in the Central Division to three points over both the Avalanche (44-24-6, 94 points) and the idle Dallas Stars (40-20-14, 94 points).

Golf-ANWA champion Davis endures nightmare start to title defense

Defending champion Anna Davis made a disastrous start to her Augusta National Women's Amateur title defense on Wednesday as she began her round with a quintuple bogey after breaking course regulations. Due to damp conditions at Champions Retreat Golf Club a rule was in place that allowed players to mark, lift, and clean their ball on the fairway but Davis thought preferred lies were being played.

Tennis-Cirstea stuns Sabalenka to reach Miami Open semi-final

Unseeded Romanian Sorana Cirstea earned the biggest win of her career with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Australian Open champion and world number two Aryna Sabalenka on Wednesday to reach the Miami Open semi-final. Cirstea, who has yet to drop a set in Miami and is the last unseeded player in the draw, delivered a stunning performance while taking advantage of some untimely double faults to become only the third person to beat Sabalenka this year.

