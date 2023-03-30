Timex Becomes the Official Timekeeper of Gujarat Titans

Timex as a brand has met its match in Gujarat Titans, the defending Champions of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL). The brand is excited to be a part of the GT family & is all set to enter the world of Tata IPL through their debut partnership association. Through this partnership both Timex & Gujarat Titans are focused on delivering some of the best moments to their diverse audience. As associate partner, the Timex branding shall be visible on the leading trouser of the Gujarat Titans.

Having made an explosive entry in their debut year, Gujarat Titans is a force to reckon with in this season of Tata IPL 2023. With a formidable all-round unit, the champions are keen to maintain their winning streak. The team's retention of their core group & all-round skills promises to deliver an adrenaline-fueled spectacle that will keep fans on the edge of their seats. Gujarat Titans reflects everything that Timex as a brand believes in, and this makes the association more special & dynamic.

In a country where cricket is an emotion – an ever-evolving cultural phenomenon, Tata IPL brings to life the excitement of the audiences wherein they wait with bated breath to cheer for the teams they love. Keeping in synergy with this emotion, the partnership between both Timex & Gujarat Titans has emerged as a shared commitment to provide the thrill of time & entertainment to their viewers across the country.

Timex through this association with Tata IPL & Gujarat Titans are gearing up to increase their consumer base countrywide. With a wide array of product portfolio Timex is focused on becoming a brand that is loved by generations across – from the millennials to the GenZs.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director Timex Group India, said, ''We are exhilarated to be associated with the Gujarat Titans for the upcoming Tata IPL season. Cricket is more than just a sport in India, it's a passion that unites the entire country. We believe that our association with the Gujarat Titans will help us connect with our customers and fans on a deeper level; the widespread love for the Tata IPL shall further enable us to reach out to a wider consumer base as well.'' This association also marks the journey of a long- lasting relationship & promises a flurry of exciting & innovative initiatives designed to engage with the team's ardent supporters on a more personal level throughout the IPL season.

''A legacy brand that has produced quality watches over the years, Timex continue to set high-standards. Gujarat Titans are proud to sign a partnership with an iconic brand, which reflects similar values. We welcome them on this journey and look forward to a great partnership,'' said Arvinder Singh, COO, Gujarat Titans.

The team's much-anticipated season opener will see them take on the mighty Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an enthralling encounter scheduled for March 31 in Ahmedabad.

About Timex Group: Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands, including Timex, Nautica, Guess, GC, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Philipp Plein, Ted Baker, Missoni and Furla.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)