Indonesia president "sad and disappointed" over U-20 World Cup removal as host

Indonesia President Joko Widodo said he was "disappointed and sad" over soccer's world governing body FIFA's dropping his country as host of the Under-20 World Cup, but said the decision must be respected.

In a video posted by his cabinet secretariat, he said he had told the chief of the Indonesian football association to work on avoiding FIFA sanctions over the issue, which followed a governor's refusal to host Israel's team.

