Indonesia president "sad and disappointed" over U-20 World Cup removal as host
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 30-03-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 15:54 IST
Indonesia President Joko Widodo said he was "disappointed and sad" over soccer's world governing body FIFA's dropping his country as host of the Under-20 World Cup, but said the decision must be respected.
In a video posted by his cabinet secretariat, he said he had told the chief of the Indonesian football association to work on avoiding FIFA sanctions over the issue, which followed a governor's refusal to host Israel's team.
