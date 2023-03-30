Mukund Sasikumar moves into singles quarterfinals of Mysuru Open

India's Sasikumar Mukund stormed into the singles quarterfinals of the ITF Mysuru Open 2023 with a 6-1 6-2 victory over compatriot Faisal Qamar here on Thursday.

It was Sasikumar's second match of the day as the fourth seeded Indian earlier had to complete his last evening's Round of 32 draw against Serbia's Boris Butulija.

Rain had interrupted the match on Wednesday evening when Sasikumar was leading 2-1 in the first set, and the Indian took the match to its logical conclusion with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 win.

Unseeded Indian Karan Singh created flutters on the day when he toppled seventh seeded compatriot Sidharth Rawat 7-6 (3) 3-6 6-4 to move into quarterfinals. Mysuru lad SD Prajwal Dev overcame compatriot Vishnu Vardhan 6-4 7-6 (6) to grab a berth in the quarterfinals.

In the doubles, top-seeded Indians B Rithvick Choudary and Niki Poonacha moved into the semifinals after getting better of Indo-French pair of Nitin Kumar Sinha and Florent Bax 6-3 7-6 (3).

Earlier, fourth seeded Indian pair of Parikshit Somani and Manish Sureshkumar defeated American duo of Dali Blanch and Nicholas Bybel 6-3 6-7 (5) 12-10 to enter the semifinals. Sasikumar then partnered with veteran Vishnu Vardhan in the doubles but their quarterfinal match against Indians Faisal Qamar and Fardeen Quamar was postponed to Friday. Sasikumar and Vishnu were leading 7-6 (7) 1-1.

