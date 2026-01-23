Left Menu

Tragedy in New Zealand: Landslides Devastate North Island Campground

New Zealand emergency teams search for landslide victims at a North Island campground, where heavy rains triggered devastation. The slide, which took two lives, including a Chinese citizen, has left many missing. The challenging rescue efforts face delays amid inaccessible and unstable conditions in the aftermath.

New Zealand emergency crews continued their search for victims of a landslide that tore through a busy campground on the North Island. The catastrophe, triggered by heavy rains, left two dead and nine missing, including children. Rescue operations, complicated by unstable ground, are expected to last several days.

Sufferers have been left devastated, as images show the destruction wrought by the slide at the campsite. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and local officials remain on-site, supporting search efforts. Authorities also explore the possibility of missing campers having left the area without notifying officials.

The recovery mission faces considerable obstacles due to the scale of the upheaval. In nearby areas, such as Papamoa, additional lives have been lost, with floodwaters proving deadly across the North Island. Road closures further hinder aid, threatening public safety in the saturated region.

