Tyler Adams could miss rest of season for Leeds, Gracia says

PTI | Leeds | Updated: 30-03-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 21:54 IST
Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams is in danger of missing the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury, manager Javi Gracia said Thursday.

The 24-year-old Adams underwent what was described by Britain's Press Association as a ''non-invasive'' procedure after consulting a specialist.

He already missed Leeds' Premier League game at Wolverhampton on March 18 and didn't play for the United States in its games against Grenada and El Salvador over the past week.

''Tyler, we'll see,'' Gracia said. ''After the surgery, we'll see if he can play any games this season.'' A long absence for Adams, one of Leeds' key players, would be a big blow to the team in its fight against relegation.

Leeds is in 14th place in the 20-team division, two points above the relegation zone with 11 league games remaining until the season finishes in late May.

The United States' next game is a friendly against Mexico on April 20, while the teams also meet in the CONCACAF Nations League on June 16.

The first game Adams will miss for Leeds is a trip to Arsenal on Saturday, when Italy forward Willy Gnonto and Austria defender Max Wober will also be absent after sustaining ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively, playing for their countries during the international break.

''It's a big problem for us,'' Gracia said.

