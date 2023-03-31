Soccer-Veterans Renard, Le Sommer recalled to France squad

Former France captain Wendie Renard and all-time leading goal scorer Eugenie Le Sommer have been recalled to the national team for international friendlies in the build-up to this year's World Cup. Renard said last month she would step back from the national team and would not play at the World Cup to preserve her mental health, with RMC Sport reporting that she would not represent the national side as long as Corinne Diacre was head coach.

This month, Diacre was sacked by the French federation on the recommendation of an Executive Committee, with Herve Renard being named as her successor on Thursday, clearing the path for Wendie Renard's return to the team. However, the newly appointed coach did not mention whether the defender would be handed the captain's armband again, telling reporters: "I always make it a practice to let the interested parties know before anyone else.

"First I'll have a chat with her and get the pulse of this group, but I'm looking forward to it," he added ahead of next month's games against Colombia and Canada. Another player making her return to the national team is Le Sommer, who was left out of the squad by Diacre for last year's European Championship in England.

"Without revealing much, my message is very clear with Eugenie. She has an incomparable experience," Renard said. "We really need her experience and her intelligence in the game. It's been a pleasure to talk with her and I look forward to meeting her and seeing her in action."

France will be looking to win their maiden World Cup at this year's showpiece event, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20-Aug. 20.

