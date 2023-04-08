NFL-Chiefs star Kelce throws out laughble first pitch at Guardians game
Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce showed why he makes his money catching balls instead of throwing them after his ceremonial first pitch at a Cleveland Guardians baseball game badly missed the mark on Friday. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who is a native of Cleveland Heights, took his time getting ready on the mound before uncorking a pitch that bounced off the infield grass and ricocheted off the backstop and over toward photographers.
Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce showed why he makes his money catching balls instead of throwing them after his ceremonial first pitch at a Cleveland Guardians baseball game badly missed the mark on Friday.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who is a native of Cleveland Heights, took his time getting ready on the mound before uncorking a pitch that bounced off the infield grass and ricocheted off the backstop and over toward photographers. A smiling Kelce immediately ran over to check on Guardian's pitcher Shane Bieber, who was crouched behind home plate but never had a shot at catching the errant throw.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who also pitched in college and is the son of a former Major League player, responded on Twitter with a slew of laughing emojis. "Ayyy @Royals lets give him another chance. ASAP!!!" he wrote.
Mahomes is a minority stakeholder in MLB's Kansas City Royals. Kelce's brother Jason plays for the Philadelphia Eagles and the pitch is sure to be a topic when they record the next episode of their podcast "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce."
The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 in February's Super Bowl in the first ever meeting of brothers on opposing teams in the NFL's championship game.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)