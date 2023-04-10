Sports News Roundup: Rays crush A's, run opening win streak to 9; Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Rays crush A's, run opening win streak to 9

The white-hot Tampa Bay Rays continued their onslaught on the unfortunate teams on their schedule and the MLB record books, crushing the visiting Oakland Athletics 11-0 on Easter Sunday in St. Petersburg, Fla., for their ninth straight win to open the season. The Rays' matched the 2003 Kansas City Royals for the hottest streak to start a season in baseball's wild-card era. Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam and Drew Rasmussen (2-0) and two relievers combined on a one-hitter. Ramon Laureano doubled with two outs in the second for the lone Oakland hit.

Tennis-Medvedev says balance key as he adapts game for clay

Daniil Medvedev will head into the Monte Carlo Masters hoping to strike the right balance as the world number four looks to tweak his game for the claycourt swing without compromising on the style that has delivered four titles in 2023. Medvedev has won 18 of his 19 titles, including the 2021 U.S. Open, on hardcourts, the only exception coming at the Mallorca Open when he triumphed on grass the same year.

NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs

Stephen Curry poured in 26 points in 22 minutes and the Golden State Warriors produced a record-setting first quarter as they clinched a Western Conference playoff spot with a 157-101 shellacking of the host Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday afternoon. All 13 players who suited up scored for the Warriors, who wound up in sixth place in the West. The Los Angeles Clippers won at Phoenix to finish tied with Golden State, but Los Angeles held the tiebreaker to earn the fifth seed. The Warriors draw the third-seeded Kings in the first round of the playoffs.

Tennis-Djokovic returns to Tour seeking strong start to clay swing

Novak Djokovic said he hopes to hit the ground running at Monte Carlo having begun preparations for the clay season early after the world number one was forced to skip tournaments in the United States last month. Djokovic, 35, who is unvaccinated against COVID-19, was unable to enter the country after unsuccessfully applying to the U.S. government for special permission to play at Indian Wells and Miami.

Tennis-Wawrinka seals comeback victory in Monte Carlo, Murray crashes

Former champion Stan Wawrinka rolled back the years to outlast Tallon Griekspoor 5-7 6-3 6-4 and reach the Monte Carlo Masters second round on Monday while Andy Murray's first appearance in the tournament since 2017 ended in a loss to Alex de Minaur. Wawrinka looked in danger of falling in his opener for a second straight year after losing a tight opening set, but the 38-year-old found a way back into the match by dominating the second and grabbed an early break in the decider.

Golf-'This one was for Seve,' says Rahm after Masters triumph

Spaniard Jon Rahm captured the biggest win of his career at the Masters on Sunday and said he felt the presence of his idol, the late Seve Ballesteros, helping pull him through. Rahm's triumph, which marked his second major title, was made extra special given it came on the 40th anniversary of his compatriot's second win at Augusta National and on what would have been Ballesteros' 66th birthday.

Soccer-Bayern's Choupo-Moting to miss Man City clash

Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will miss his side's Champions League quarter-final first leg game at Manchester City on Tuesday night due to a knee injury, the Bundesliga leaders said on Monday. Choupo-Moting, who is in his third season with Bayern after stints with Paris St Germain and Stoke City, is their top scorer this season with 17 goals in all competitions.

Soccer-Linesman stood down amid FA investigation over apparent elbow on Robertson

The assistant referee who allegedly elbowed Liverpool's Andy Robertson at halftime during their Premier League draw with Arsenal will not be appointed for matches in the future until an investigation is complete, the referee's body said on Monday. Liverpool full back Robertson was seen remonstrating with the official, Constantine Hatzidakis, at halftime in Sunday's game and video replays appeared to show him brushing off the Scotland international and catching him with his elbow.

Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail 'checkmate'

Al-Nassr suffered a huge blow to their hopes of winning the Saudi Professional League after a goalless draw with lowly Al-Feiha, and Cristiano Ronaldo left the pitch in anger after a frustrating performance on Sunday. Leaders Al-Ittihad did not waste the opportunity to widen the gap with Al-Nassr to three points with the last seven games remaining, with a victory 2-1 against Al-Wehda. Al-Ittihad had an advantage also in a head-to-head result with Al-Nassr.

Golf-Woods' ball from 1997 Masters sells for $64,000

A golf ball Tiger Woods gave to a young fan during the final round of his victorious 1997 Masters tournament has sold for $64,124, auction house Golden Age Auctions said on Sunday. Woods bogeyed the fifth hole and handed the ball to Julian Nexsen, who was nine-years-old at the tie. Bidding for the Titleist ball, which has 'Tiger' stamped on it, began at $500 when Nexsen put it up for auction on March 27, the auction site said.

