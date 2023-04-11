Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Tuchel says Bayern are the underdogs against City in Champions League; NBA-Timberwolves suspend Gobert for play-in game against Lakers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Tuchel says Bayern are the underdogs against City in Champions League

Bayern Munich will be considered as underdogs when they face Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, manager Thomas Tuchel said. In his most challenging match since taking charge of the Bundesliga club last month, the German manager will be hoping to pull off another win over City having guided his former club Chelsea to the Champions League title with victory over Pep Guardiola's side in the 2021 Champions League final.

NBA-Timberwolves suspend Gobert for play-in game against Lakers

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been suspended for Tuesday's play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers after he punched team mate Kyle Anderson in the chest during an incident on the sidelines of Sunday's game, the NBA team said on Monday. The Frenchman will miss one game and he will be eligible to participate in a second play-in game, if necessary.

NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs

Stephen Curry poured in 26 points in 22 minutes and the Golden State Warriors produced a record-setting first quarter as they clinched a Western Conference playoff spot with a 157-101 shellacking of the host Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday afternoon. All 13 players who suited up scored for the Warriors, who wound up in sixth place in the West. The Los Angeles Clippers won at Phoenix to finish tied with Golden State, but Los Angeles held the tiebreaker to earn the fifth seed. The Warriors draw the third-seeded Kings in the first round of the playoffs.

Golf-McIlroy withdraws from RBC Heritage after missing Masters cut

Rory McIlroy has withdrawn from this week's RBC Heritage at Harbour Town, the PGA Tour said on Monday, after the world number three failed to make the cut at the Masters last week. McIlroy bid for a career Grand Slam ended when he shot a disappointing second-round 77 after being a favorite to win his first Green Jacket at Augusta National heading into the major.

Tennis-Djokovic returns to Tour seeking strong start to clay swing

Novak Djokovic said he hopes to hit the ground running at Monte Carlo having begun preparations for the clay season early after the world number one was forced to skip tournaments in the United States last month. Djokovic, 35, who is unvaccinated against COVID-19, was unable to enter the country after unsuccessfully applying to the U.S. government for special permission to play at Indian Wells and Miami.

Tennis-Wawrinka seals comeback victory in Monte Carlo, Murray crashes

Former champion Stan Wawrinka rolled back the years to outlast Tallon Griekspoor 5-7 6-3 6-4 and reach the Monte Carlo Masters second round on Monday while Andy Murray's first appearance in the tournament since 2017 ended in a loss to Alex de Minaur. Wawrinka looked in danger of falling in his opener for a second straight year after losing a tight opening set, but the 38-year-old found a way back into the match by dominating the second and grabbed an early break in the decider.

Golf-'This one was for Seve,' says Rahm after Masters triumph

Spaniard Jon Rahm captured the biggest win of his career at the Masters on Sunday and said he felt the presence of his idol, the late Seve Ballesteros, helping pull him through. Rahm's triumph, which marked his second major title, was made extra special given it came on the 40th anniversary of his compatriot's second win at Augusta National and on what would have been Ballesteros' 66th birthday.

WNBA-Fever select Aliyah Boston with first overall pick of draft

South Carolina power forward Aliyah Boston was selected first overall by the Indiana Fever at the WNBA draft on Monday in a move the team hopes will help turn around its fortunes. As expected, the squad chose the 6-foot 5-inch Boston, who led South Carolina to a title in 2022, the same year she was named National Player of the Year. She was also named Defensive Player of the Year the past two seasons.

Soccer-United States look for path forward without injured Swanson

Striker Mallory Swanson is in a "good place" even though uncertainty surrounds her World Cup participation after she tore a patella tendon during Saturday's 2-0 win over Ireland, United States head coach Vlatko Andonovski said. While the rest of the American team will continue their World Cup build-up by facing Ireland for the second time in four days, the absence of their talismanic striker continues to be cause for concern after she had to be carried off on a stretcher just three months before the finals kick off.

Golf-Woods' ball from 1997 Masters sells for $64,000

A golf ball Tiger Woods gave to a young fan during the final round of his victorious 1997 Masters tournament has sold for $64,124, auction house Golden Age Auctions said on Sunday. Woods bogeyed the fifth hole and handed the ball to Julian Nexsen, who was nine-years-old at the tie. Bidding for the Titleist ball, which has 'Tiger' stamped on it, began at $500 when Nexsen put it up for auction on March 27, the auction site said.

