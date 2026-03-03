Federal Agents Under Fire: A Controversial Crackdown in Minnesota

A Minnesota prosecutor announced an investigation into the alleged unlawful conduct of federal agents during a controversial crackdown on undocumented immigrants earlier this year. The operation saw wide resistance and resulted in the shooting deaths of two U.S. citizens, prompting nationwide protests and outrage.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, overseeing the jurisdiction of Minneapolis, highlighted that her office has set up a public portal for gathering videos and evidence related to the incidents. Despite acknowledging the challenges in prosecuting federal agents, who generally benefit from broad legal protections, Moriarty emphasized that they do not possess absolute immunity.

In a written statement, the Department of Homeland Security criticized the investigation, arguing it detracts from the state's safety. They pointed out the rise in attacks against federal immigration agents, stating that attributing blame to law enforcement rather than acknowledging political influence in such violence is misguided.

