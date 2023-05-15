Left Menu

Gujarat Titans faces batting conundrum at No 3: Irfan Pathan

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has highlighted a big problem with the Gujarat Titans batting line-up in this IPL. The defending champions have struggled to have a set batter at number three.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya (Image: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Titans is hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in what is their last home game in the league stages on Monday. The Hardik Pandya-led side needs just one win to qualify for the Indian Premier League playoffs for the straight second time with a victory over SRH. The last week of the league stage in IPL 2023 has begun and no team has qualified for the playoffs as the race for playoffs keeps getting intense.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has backed the defending champions to come out victorious against Sunrisers Hyderabad and become the first team to enter the top four this season. Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Kaif said, "Gujarat Titans can be the first team to qualify for the playoffs with a win against SRH. Captain Hardik Pandya looked unhappy with his and his team's performance in the previous game and they'll be looking to make a comeback. Their performance away from home has been good and they'll be looking to improve the winning record at home this time."

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has highlighted a big problem with the GT batting line-up in this IPL. The defending champions have struggled to have a set batter at number three. Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Irfan Pathan said, "Gujarat Titans are facing a batting conundrum at number 3. Hardik hasn't been able to live up to the expectations with the bat this year. But if he isn't firing at number three, it will be tough for the team management to figure out whom to send on this position." (ANI)

