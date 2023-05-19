That team has capacity to get 105 or 110 points: Arsenal's Mikel Arteta praises Premier League rivals

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on their rivals Manchester City after their impressive 4-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on Thursday. Arseal's Premier League title hopes took a major hit after their 3-0 loss against Brighton and Hove Albion. With that loss, City came a step closer towards achieving the treble.

Arteta was part of City before he decided to join the Gunners, being a former Sky Blue the Spaniard was asked whether City needs to secure a treble to become the best team in football history. "I said arguably that they are [with] where they are competing in their competition and what they've done in the Champions League semi-final. But as well it shows the level of this league - that team has the capacity to get 105 or 110 points. They haven't done it this season because of the level of the league. We have been there with them, toe to toe, for 10 months," said Mikel Arteta in the pre-match conference as quoted by arsenal.com.

Arsenal spent the majority of the season at the top of the table however, they ran out of steam as the season approached its climax. Even though Arsenal are on the brink of ending the season without a trophy, this season has showcased that they are a potential threat in the upcoming seasons. Arteta reflected on this and said they have to get better as this is a never-ending journey.

"Today? At the level that we want, no. We didn't have the capacity to do that with the Europa League. It's part of that evolution. We have made a lot of good steps, strong steps in that journey. We have to continue. That never ends. We have to be better. The rest will be better. The demands will be higher. We have to start and live with those standards, improve and be smarter. That doesn't just mean signing players. It's to improve our players." (ANI)

