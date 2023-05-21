Golden Grand Prix 2023: Indian athlete Shaili Singh clinches bronze in women's long jump

Indian athlete Shaili Singh clinched a bronze medal as she finished in third place at the Golden Grand Prix 2023 athletics meet in the women's long jump event held in Yokohama, Japan on Sunday. The Indian athlete Shaili Singh attempted a jump of 6.65m which provided her third stop on the podium. Her other jumps were marked as 6.59m, 6.35m, 6.35m, 6.36m and 6.41m at the Yokohama meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour gold label event.

German athlete Maryse Luzolo won the gold medal with an effort of 6.79m. She also competed at Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Two-time Commonwealth Games silver medallist Brooke Buschkuehl bagged the silver medal with a 6.77m leap for Australia. Shaili Singh's performance at Yokohama comes on the back of a solid start to the 2023 season.

During the Indian Grand Prix 4 athletics meet in Bengaluru which concluded last month, Shaili Singh registered a jump of 6.76m, her personal best jump, the second-best by an Indian woman after the legendary athlete Anju Bobby George (6.83m), who also happens to be Shaili's coach. During the Bengaluru athletics meet, the Uttar Pradesh athlete also made the cut for Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 as she crossed the women's long jump qualifying standard of 6.45m set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Shaili Singh had burst onto the scene two years back following a a silver medal win at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)