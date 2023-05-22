Left Menu

Kohli, Ashwin among seven players to leave early for ICC World Test Championship final: Sources

The World Test Championship between Australia and India will be played at The Oval in London between June 7-11.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 21:53 IST
Kohli, Ashwin among seven players to leave early for ICC World Test Championship final: Sources
Virat Kohli (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Star batter Virat Kohli, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and pacer Mohammed Siraj will be among the first batch of Indian players to leave early for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The batch of seven players are likely to leave for London on Tuesday.

The World Test Championship between Australia and India will be played at The Oval in London between June 7-11. "Seven players set to leave for England for ICC World Test Championship early along with head coach Rahul Dravid and support staff. These players are Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel and Jaydev Unadkat," a BCCI source told ANI.

Kohli was competing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, but his club, Royal Challengers Bangalore, were eliminated on Sunday. Virat's RCB teammate Mohammad Siraj and R Ashwin, Axar Patel, and all-rounder Shardul Thakur are in the same batch. India head coach Rahul Dravid will also accompany the initial batch of Indian players. India captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Shami, K S Bharat, and Ajinkya Rahane are busy being involved in the IPL 2023 playoffs and will depart for the WTC final later.

Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara is currently in England playing County Championships cricket and will join the Indian squad in London once they arrive. India WTC Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper). Additionally, the standby players for the squad are Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, and Suryakumar Yadav. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023