Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Even Verstappen would like to see Alonso win again

Formula One leader Max Verstappen beat Fernando Alonso to pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday and conceded even he would like to see the evergreen Aston Martin driver win again. The Spaniard, a two-times world champion like Verstappen, has not won a race since he was at Ferrari a decade ago but at the age of 41 is rolling back the years with a car that is taking the fight to dominant Red Bull.

WTA roundup: Elina Svitolina wins title in France

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina won her first title as a mother, defeating Anna Blinkova of Russia 6-2, 6-3 in the final on Saturday at the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France. Once ranked No. 3 in the World, Svitolina entered the tournament ranked No. 508 after taking a year off from competition as she gave birth to her daughter, Skai. And this week in Lyon, France, she appeared to return to form, dropping just one set on the way to her 17th career singles title.

Athletics-Olympic champion Crouser shatters own shot put world record

Two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser demolished his own shot put world record on Saturday, throwing for 23.56 metres at the Los Angeles Grand Prix. The American surpassed his previous world record of 23.37 metres, which he achieved at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon in June 2021.

Tennis-Sabalenka ignores Ukrainian 'hate' with eyes on number one at Roland Garros

Aryna Sabalenka's opening match in her quest for a second Grand Slam title has political undertones when she faces Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk at the French Open on Sunday, but the Belarusian has not time to delve on any negative feelings towards her. Kostyuk has maintained she will not shake hands with tour rivals from Russia and Belarus, who she feels have not done enough to speak out against the invasion of her country.

Motor racing-Verstappen takes first Monaco pole as Perez crashes

Red Bull's Max Verstappen risked all to secure his first Monaco Grand Prix pole position with a breathtaking final qualifying lap on the limit after Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso had gone fastest. "Oh my God I hit the wall two times," gasped Verstappen over the radio after crossing the line in the dying seconds with a best time of one minute 11.365 seconds to beat Alonso by a mere 0.084 seconds.

Motor racing-Leclerc handed three-place grid drop at home Monaco GP

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was handed a three-place grid drop for his home Monaco Grand Prix for impeding McLaren's Lando Norris in qualifying on Saturday, meaning he will start sixth instead of third. The penalty means also that Alpine's Esteban Ocon moves up to third and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start fourth.

Soccer-Luton promoted to Premier League after playoff win over Coventry

Luton Town will play in the Premier League for the first time after beating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties in Saturday's Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium, earning a return to England's top flight after a 31-year absence. Coventry's Fankaty Dabo blazed his spot kick over the crossbar after the shootout went into sudden death following a 1-1 draw and a tense but goalless period of extra time, when Luton's Joe Taylor had a late goal disallowed due to handball.

Ice Hockey-Germany beat U.S to set up final showdown at worlds with Canada

Germany reached the final of the ice hockey world championship on Saturday after holding on for a 4-3 win over the United States, who suffered their 12th straight semi-final loss.

Germany secured the win in Tampere after equalising with 87 seconds left in regulation time before forward Frederik Tiffels scored in overtime. They will face Canada in the final

ATP roundup: Arthur Fils becomes youngest to win title in Lyon

French teenager Arthur Fils became the youngest ATP winner of the year by defeating No. 4 seed Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 7-5 in Saturday's final at the Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes in Lyon, France. Ranked 28th in the world, Cerundolo is considered a claycourt specialist, but he faltered periodically throughout the one hour, 36-minute match, and Fils was able to take advantage of his mistakes, ultimately sealing in the win on his first match point and celebrating in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

Soccer-Bayern win Bundesliga with last-gasp goal in dramatic season finale

Bayern Munich snatched their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title in dramatic fashion with a final day 2-1 win at Cologne on Saturday courtesy of Jamal Musiala's 89th minute goal, grabbing the trophy from the hands of rivals Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund had gone into the last game of the season in top spot but stumbled to a 2-2 against visitors Mainz 05, allowing Bayern to squeeze past them in the tightest league race in years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)