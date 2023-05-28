Madan makes cut in Florida, Pranavi misses out

Indian golfer Nishtha Madan made the 36-hole cut while Pranavi Urs missed it at the Inova Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship here.

The US-based Madan, who shot 2-over 75 in the first round, added 2-under 71 in the second round with two crucial birdies on the 14th and 15th hole after an even par front nine. She is now even par for two rounds and T-28 in challenging conditions.

Madan, who had a birdie, bogey and a double in the first round, had four birdies and two bogeys in the second.

After missing the first four cuts of the season, Madan has made two of the last three with T-24 at Copper Rock as her best.

Pranavi, who has had a lot of success back home last year, missed the cut with 78-79. Pranavi, who played her first event of the season last week, missed her second cut in a row.

The conditions have been difficult with only 27 players under par as 69 made the cut at the El Campeon course.

