Left Menu

Madan makes cut in Florida, Pranavi misses out

She is now even par for two rounds and T-28 in challenging conditions.Madan, who had a birdie, bogey and a double in the first round, had four birdies and two bogeys in the second.After missing the first four cuts of the season, Madan has made two of the last three with T-24 at Copper Rock as her best.Pranavi, who has had a lot of success back home last year, missed the cut with 78-79.

PTI | Howeyinthehills | Updated: 28-05-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 18:02 IST
Madan makes cut in Florida, Pranavi misses out
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian golfer Nishtha Madan made the 36-hole cut while Pranavi Urs missed it at the Inova Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship here.

The US-based Madan, who shot 2-over 75 in the first round, added 2-under 71 in the second round with two crucial birdies on the 14th and 15th hole after an even par front nine. She is now even par for two rounds and T-28 in challenging conditions.

Madan, who had a birdie, bogey and a double in the first round, had four birdies and two bogeys in the second.

After missing the first four cuts of the season, Madan has made two of the last three with T-24 at Copper Rock as her best.

Pranavi, who has had a lot of success back home last year, missed the cut with 78-79. Pranavi, who played her first event of the season last week, missed her second cut in a row.

The conditions have been difficult with only 27 players under par as 69 made the cut at the El Campeon course.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023