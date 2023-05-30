Left Menu

Doping ban appeal of Bulgaria soccer player Yomov goes to sports court in June

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 30-05-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 18:51 IST
The doping case of CSKA Sofia winger Georgi Yomov will be heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport next month.

CAS said it set June 28 to hear the Bulgarian's appeal against UEFA. The 25-year-old player is challenging a four-year ban for a positive doping test during the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds this season.

Yomov reportedly tested positive for traces of the anabolic steroid Turinabol known for widespread use in the 1980s sports doping program in East Germany.

UEFA said Tuesday it does not comment on or confirm details of doping cases until any legal process has been completed.

CSKA Sofia said in August that Yomov was provisionally suspended while UEFA prepared a disciplinary case.

Yomov tested positive in July last year after the second leg of the Europa Conference League second qualifying round against Gjorche Petrov of Macedonia, the club said. Yomov scored in a 4-0 win.

CSKA said it was notified of the case by UEFA a few hours before facing Basel in a playoffs round, second-leg game. CSKA was eliminated and Basel went on to advance to the semifinals, losing to Fiorentina.

Yomov has played 10 times for Bulgaria, scoring on his debut in a 3-1 loss to Hungary in the 2020 European Championship qualifying playoffs.

