Klusener to take over as Tripura cricket operations head on Saturday

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 31-05-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 22:01 IST
Former South African allrounder Lance Klusener will take over as head of cricket operation of Tripura for the upcoming season, the state association announced on Wednesday.

TCA vice president Timir Chanda said he would arrive in the state capital Saturday to work with state's cricketers for overall development. However, his exact designation was not revealed as he is yet to sign the contract.

The 51-year-old will look after the state's eight teams in both men's and women's section in various age groups, beside working with the Ranji side.

In the first phase, Klusener will stay here for 20 days and will watch and guide the cricketers.

Speaking to the media, Chanda said Klusener will be handed a 100-day contract which he would sign on Sunday.

''In March, this year, we had floated expression of interest seeking coach for our cricketers.

''Initially, Dav Whatmore and Klusener showed interest in working with TCA. Later Whatmore pulled out on personal grounds but Klusener agreed to work with the local cricketers,'' he said.

''We hope the cricketers will be benefit from his vast international experience. Our cricketers are also excited to work with Klusener.'' The pace bowling lefthander, who was known for his aggressive batting, played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa.

He previously worked as batting coach of South Africa and Zimbabwe and was the head coach of Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

