PTI | Florence | Updated: 03-06-2023 09:15 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 09:15 IST
Kipyegon breaks women''s 1,500 meters world record in Florence

Faith Kipyegon broke the women's 1,500 meters world record at the Golden Gala.

She became the first woman to better 3 minutes, 50 seconds when the Kenyan won in 3:49.11 in the Diamond League meet on Friday.

The two-time Olympic and two-time world champion took almost a second off the record of 3:50.07 by Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia in 2015. Kipyegon owned the second fastest time after clocking 3:50.37 in August in Monaco.

At the Golden Gala, Kipyegon was paced through the first 400 meters in 1:02.37, and the 800 in 2:04.00. When pacemaker Sage Hurta-Klecker moved aside, Kipyegon pressed on and reached 1,200 in 3:05.28. The last 500 meters she ran solo, and to a roar from the crowd at the finish Kipyegon raised her hands to her face and dropped to the track in tears.

She ran the last 400 in 58.51.

Laura Muir of Britain was second in 3:57.09, and Jessica Hull of Australia third.

