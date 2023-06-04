HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open on Saturday (times GMT): 0019 ZVEREV PREVAILS OVER TIAFOE

Alexander Zverev overcame 12th seed Frances Tiafoe 3-6 7-6(3) 6-1 7-6(5) in a three-hour 41-minute marathon. "I've known Francis for almost 15 years. I tried to make the match the least fun as possible not to make him laugh. We know each other and our tactics, he is one of the best players that exist and one of my best friends, its all good after the match," Zverev said.

2157 DIMITROV CRUSHES ALTMAIER Bulgarian 28th seed Grigor Dimitrov swept aside German Daniel Altmaier with a resounding 6-4 6-3 6-1 win to advance to the fourth round.

1923 CERUNDOLO LEAVES OUT FRITZ Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo continued his dream run in Paris with a convincing 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-5 win over ninth-seeded American Taylor Fritz to reach the last 16.

"I'm super happy. It was a tough match against Taylor, I had to control his serve and then attack him. I think I did everything well," Cerundolo said. 1603 HADDAD MAIA SQUEEZES PAST ALEXANDROVA

Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, seeded 14th, advanced to the fourth round after clinging on for a 5-7 6-4 7-5 win in a challenging match against Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova. 1440 SWIATEK THROUGH WITH DOUBLE BAGEL

Twice former champion Iga Swiatek doled out a double bagel with a 6-0 6-0 thrashing of China's Wang Xinyu to enter the fourth round. 1412 GAUFF ADVANCES AFTER COMEBACK WIN

American sixth seed Coco Gauff, runner-up last year, advanced to the fourth round after recovering from a set down to clinch a 6-7(5) 6-1 6-1 victory over Russian Mirra Andreeva. 1312 DOMINANT RUNE CRUISES PAST OLIVIERI

Sixth seed Holger Rune, a quarter-finalist last year, overwhelmed Argentine qualifier Genaro Alberto Olivieri 6-4 6-1 6-3. 1255 NISHIOKA BEATS SEYBOTH WILD AFTER SEEING RED

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka earned a 3-6 7-6(8) 2-6 6-4 6-0 win over Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild to reach the last 16, despite losing his cool and receiving a code violation from the umpire. 1145 RUUD SEES OFF ZHANG

Fourth seed Casper Ruud, last year's runner-up, rallied from a set down to beat China's Zhang Zhizhen 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-4 and reach the last 16. 0945 RYBAKINA WITHDRAWS DUE TO ILLNESS

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was forced to withdraw from her third-round match against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo due to illness. 0907 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under bright sunshine at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66°F).

