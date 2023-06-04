HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open on Sunday (times GMT): 1245 KHACHANOV PREVAILS OVER SONEGO

Russian 11th seed Karen Khachanov, a semi-finalist in the last two Grand Slams, recovered from a set down to clinch a 1-6 6-4 7-6(6) 6-1 victory over Italy's Lorenzo Sonego. Khachanov will face Novak Djokovic or Juan Pablo Varillas in the quarter-finals.

1222 PAVLYUCHENKOVA SEES OFF MERTENS Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, a 2021 finalist, fought back from the brink to earn an impressive 3-6 7-6(3) 6-3 comeback win over Belgian 28th seed Elise Mertens to reach the quarter-finals.

Mertens was 4-1 up in the second set but then struggled to deal with Pavlyuchenkova's relentless power as the Russian prevailed in a tiebreak and cruised through the decider, sealing the win after more than three hours on court. READ MORE

Great Dane Rune mauls qualifier Olivieri en route to fourth round 1120 KATO AND SUTJIADI DISQUALIFIED FROM WOMEN'S DOUBLES

Japan's Miyu Kato and Indonesian Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified from their third-round doubles match against Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo. The pair were a set down but 3-1 up in the second when Kato struck a ball towards the opposite end of the court between points, accidentally hitting a ball girl in the chest and leaving her in distress.

The player apologised and was initially given a warning by the umpire but protests from Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo led to a default for Sutjiadi and Kato, who was in tears as she left the court. 0911 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (69.8°F).

