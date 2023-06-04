England spinner Jack Leach to miss entire Ashes series because of back injury
England's Ashes preparations were rocked Sunday after spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the entire series with a back stress fracture.
The 31-year-old Leach claimed four wickets during England's 10-wicket victory over Ireland at Lord's, but developed low back symptoms during the match.
A subsequent scan on Sunday revealed a stress fracture in the lumbar region of the spine, which will rule the key spinner out of all five tests against Australia.
"England will announce a replacement for the Ashes series in due course," an England statement said.
Leach has taken 124 wickets in 35 tests overall with best match figures of 10-166.
The first Ashes test starts June 16 at Edgbaston.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australian PM backs G7 on 'de-risking' trade with China
At Quad meeting, US, Australian leaders spoke to PM Modi about 'requests' they were getting
Australia slight favourites for WTC final but don't underestimate value of IPL preparation: Chappell
Sinn Fein becomes largest party in Northern Ireland local elections
Sinn Fein sweep past unionist rivals again in N. Ireland local elections