HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open on Sunday (times GMT): 2015 SABALENKA SURVIVES STEPHENS TEST

World number two Aryna Sabalenka overcame a tough first-set tiebreak to beat former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 7-6(5) 6-4 and progress to the quarter-finals. READ MORE:

French Open order of play

on Monday Djokovic, Alcaraz stay on track for

French Open semi-final showdown

PREVIEW -Jabeur 'not so far' from her best after injury-plagued season

Last 'French' player Svitolina soaks up Roland Garros love Wrecking ball Alcaraz swings into French Open quarter-finals

Popular singer Zemfira spotted in Russian player's box at French Open Pavlyuchenkova not expecting red carpet for Russians at Wimbledon

Djokovic edges closer to Grand Slam record with spot in last eight French Open night sessions come under sustained fire

Pavlyuchenkova and Khachanov reach French Open quarter-finals Khachanov digs deep to reach French Open last eight

Doubles pair disqualified after ball girl is hit 1915 TSITSIPAS DOWNS OFNER

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas walloped Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner 7-5 6-3 6-0 on Court Suzanne Lenglen. 1718 ALCARAZ CRUSHES MUSETTI

World number one Carlos Alcaraz eased past 17th seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-3 6-2 6-2, claiming victory in two hours and eight minutes as he breezed into the quarter-finals. 1653 SVITOLINA BEATS KASATKINA

Elina Svitolina recovered from a break down in the second set and battled through a tiebreak to knock out Russia's ninth seed Daria Kasatkina 6-4 7-6(5) and reach the French Open quarter-finals for a fourth time. 1540 ZEMFIRA IN KASATKINA'S BOX FOR FOURTH-ROUND TIE

Popular Russian singer Zemfira, who was placed on a list of foreign agents by Russia's Justice Ministry earlier this year, was in ninth seed Kasatkina's box for her fourth-round clash against Ukraine's Svitolina on Sunday. 1442 DJOKOVIC DISPATCHES VARILLAS IN STRAIGHT SETS

Former world number one Novak Djokovic moved into the quarter-finals of the French Open for a record 17th time with a clinical 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in an hour and 57 minutes. Djokovic will next face Russian 11th seed Karen Khachanov.

1439 MUCHOVA DOWNS AVANESYAN Karolina Muchova claimed a 6-4 6-3 win over Russian lucky loser Elina Avanesyan to progress to the quarter-finals, where the Czech will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

1245 KHACHANOV PREVAILS OVER SONEGO Khachanov, a semi-finalist in the last two Grand Slams, recovered from a set down to clinch a 1-6 6-4 7-6(6) 6-1 victory over Italy's Lorenzo Sonego.

1222 PAVLYUCHENKOVA SEES OFF MERTENS Pavlyuchenkova, a 2021 finalist, fought back from the brink to earn an impressive 3-6 7-6(3) 6-3 comeback win over Belgian 28th seed Elise Mertens to reach the quarter-finals.

Mertens was 4-1 up in the second set but then struggled to deal with Pavlyuchenkova's relentless power as the Russian prevailed in a tiebreak and cruised through the decider, sealing the win after more than three hours on court. 1120 KATO AND SUTJIADI DISQUALIFIED FROM WOMEN'S DOUBLES

Japan's Miyu Kato and Indonesian Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified from their third-round doubles match against Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo. The pair were a set down but 3-1 up in the second when Kato struck a ball towards the opposite end of the court between points, accidentally hitting a ball girl in the chest and leaving her in distress.

The player apologised and was initially given a warning by the umpire but protests from Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo led to a default for Sutjiadi and Kato, who was in tears as she left the court. 0911 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (69.8°F).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)