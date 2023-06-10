Virat Kohli achieves rare milestone against Australia

India's batting stalwart Virat Kohli joined an elite list as he became the fifth Indian batter to score more than 2000 runs against Australia. Virat's unbeaten knock of 44 (60) at the end of Day 4 of the World Test Championship against Australia, kept Indian hopes of an unlikely win alive.

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar still holds the record for scoring the highest number of runs against Australia, at 3,630. At second is VVS Laxman with 2,434 runs. The third position is held by the current Indian head coach Rahul Dravid, who has scored 2,143 runs against the Australian team. The experienced Cheteshwar Pujara is the fourth batter on the list with 2,074 runs. Virat Kohli is at fifth with 2,037* runs.

Meanwhile, an eventful Day 4 of the WTC final came to a close with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane holding India's fort. At the end of the day's play, India were at 164/3 in 40 overs with Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli at the crease at scores of 20(59)* and 44(6)*.

At the fall of Shubman Gill's wicket at the end of the second session, India bounced back with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara keeping the scoring rate intact by picking up boundaries at every possible opportunity. In the 20th over, the Indian team suffered a major setback as Nathan Lyon dismissed Rohit, who looked to have found his groove, for a score of 43(60). Rohit tried to play a sweep but missed a straight ball.

In the next over Pat Cummins dismissed Pujara, who tried to play an unorthodox shot over the keeper's head but ended up nicking it straight into Carey's hands. From that point on, Rahane and Kohli took on the Australian bowlers and subdued them with their defensive skills as well as attacking shots. Their unbeaten 71-run partnership at the end of the day kindled Indian hopes of an unlikely win. (ANI)

