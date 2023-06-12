Left Menu

Soccer-Verona beat Spezia to retain Serie A status in relegation playoff

Hellas Verona secured another season in Serie A on Sunday after defeating Spezia 3-1 in their relegation playoff, with Cyril Ngonge's two goals sending Spezia into the second tier. Ngonge then scored in the 26th minute and sealed the win seven minutes before the interval. Spezia had the opportunity to reduce the deficit when Faraoni made a goal-saving handball and received a straight red card.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2023 02:59 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 02:52 IST
Soccer-Verona beat Spezia to retain Serie A status in relegation playoff
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Hellas Verona secured another season in Serie A on Sunday after defeating Spezia 3-1 in their relegation playoff, with Cyril Ngonge's two goals sending Spezia into the second tier. Both Spezia and Verona finished on 31 points this season in 17th and 18th respectively, with the sides facing a single playoff match at a neutral ground, Sassuolo's Mapei Stadium, to decide who would stay in Serie A.

Davide Faraoni gave Verona the lead after five minutes, with Ethan Ampadu equalising 10 minutes later. Ngonge then scored in the 26th minute and sealed the win seven minutes before the interval.

Spezia had the opportunity to reduce the deficit when Faraoni made a goal-saving handball and received a straight red card. However, M'Bala Nzola was unable to convert the penalty. Cagliari clinched the final promotion spot from Serie B earlier on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Bari, giving them a 2-1 aggregate win. They will join Frosinone and Genoa in Serie A for the upcoming season.

Spezia will follow Sampdoria and Cremonese down to Serie B.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023