Political Firestorm: 'Dimagi Naxal' Controversy Escalates

The political turmoil over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Dimagi Naxal' comment has escalated further, Centring a fierce exchange between Congress leader Pawan Khera and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Khera launched a sharp critique, accusing Rijiju of diverting attention from the controversy towards the Congress.

In his 80th Independence Day address, PM Modi highlighted the diminishing threat of armed Naxalism but warned of 'dimagi Naxals.' This drew criticism from the opposition. Congress MP P. Chidambaram took to social media, stating, 'I am proud to be a dimagi naxal,' while Rijiju responded by saying the Prime Minister did not target any specific party.

Countering the accusations, Khera termed the controversy an embarrassment for PM Modi rather than a victory, and alleged that Rijiju was attempting 'damage control' by turning the narrative onto Congress. The disagreement reflects deeper concerns regarding the government's opacity and rising public discontent with its policies.