Hockey Madhya Pradesh crowned champions of the 13th India Junior Men National Championship

Hockey Madhya Pradesh won the 13th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2023 after defeating Hockey Chandigarh in the final at the iconic Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. Meanwhile, Hockey Haryana defeated the Hockey Association of Odisha to finish third in the competition. Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Chandigarh 4-2 in the final. The goalscorers for Hockey Madhya Pradesh were Shreyas Dhupe (17', 46'), Mohd Konain Dad (25'), and Ali Ahmad (52'). Meanwhile, Sumit (9') and Surinder Singh (31') scored for Hockey Chandigarh.

Hockey Haryana defeated the Hockey Association of Odisha 3-1 in the 3rd/4th place match. Shubham (4'), Captain Rohit (28'), and Prikshit Panchal (51') all scored to put Hockey Haryana in command. Meanwhile, the Hockey Association of Odisha's lone goal came from Akash Soreng (53'). In the second Semi-Final, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Association of Odisha 4-4 (SO 12-11). Mohammad Zaid Khan (14'), Ali Ahmad (17'), Mohit Karma (29') and Zameer Mohammad (39') scored one goal each for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. In reply, Deepak Minz (24'), Akash Soreng (31'), Anmol Ekka (39') and Pratap Toppo (54') scored one goal each to tie the game at 4-4 at the end of regulation time.

In the shootout, both teams showed tenacity, scoring a total of twenty-three goals. Hockey Madhya Pradesh scored a total of twelve goals in the shootout. Sundram Singh Rajawat and Shreyas Dhupe each scored thrice in the shootout, while Love Kumar Kanojiya, Captain Ankit Pal, and Mohammad Zaid Khan scored twice. Hockey Madhya Pradesh goalie Amaan Khan was the match's hero for his team, as he constrained Hockey Odisha of Association by saving a crucial goal by Jasman Munda to help his team finish on a high note. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)