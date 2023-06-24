Left Menu

Athapaththu set to lead as Sri Lanka women's team announces 15-player squad for ODI series against New Zealand

Sri Lanka have named a 15-player squad for the three-match ODI contests on Friday, with Athapaththu retaining her place as skipper for the ICC Women's Championship contests.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 08:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 08:41 IST
New Zealand Women's team and Sri Lanka Women's Team (Photo/ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have named a 15-player squad for the three-match ODI contests on Friday, with Athapaththu retaining her place as skipper for the ICC Women's Championship contests. Sri Lanka will square off against New Zealand in a three-match ODI series which will begin in Galle on June 27. After the conclusion of the 50-over contests on July 3, a three-match T20I series will then unfold in Colombo.

The Sri Lanka squad features a pack of quality spinners, with experienced trio of Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari and Oshadi Ranasinghe all likely to feature in the ODI series. Along with them the likes of Inoshi Fernando, Kavisha Dilhari and Athapaththu offer slow bowling options as well. While Udeshika Prabodhani and 20-year-old Kawya Kavindi are among the pace bowlers available.

Teenager Vishmi Gunaratne has been retained in the squad and she is likely to open with Athapaththu at the top of the batting order. Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Hansima Karunaratne, Inoshi Fernando, Imesha Dulani, Hasini Perera. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

