ECB announces England Men's Cricket team summer 2024 home fixtures

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the 2024 summer home fixture of the Men's cricket team on Tuesday. The England men's team will play a four-match T20I series at home against Pakistan in late May before they head to the Caribbean to defend the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title. The series will begin on May 22, 2024, at the Headingley. The final match of the four-match T20I series will be played on May 30 at The Kia Oval.

The Test matches in the summer begin with two home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka following their return from the T20 World Cup. Both series comprises three Tests, with Lord's, Trent Bridge, The Oval, Manchester and Edgbaston hosting the matches.

The first match against West Indies will be played from July 10 to July 14 at the Lord's. The second Test match will begin on July 18 at the Trent Bridge. While the final Test match of the series will be played at Edgbaston on July 26. While the Sri Lanka series will begin on August 21 at the Old Trafford Stadium. The second Test will begin on August 29 at the Lord's. Finally, the third Test will be played on September 6 at The Kia Oval.

Following the conclusion of the Sri Lanka series, the Australian team will return to England after the Ashes 2023 series for a white-ball series in September, playing three T20Is and five ODIs. "Fans across England and Wales will also get to see our England Men's world champions in action ahead of their T20 World Cup title defence, before three-match Test series against both West Indies and Sri Lanka," said ECB chief executive officer, Richard Gould.

The England Men's team is currently engaged in Ashes 2023 series against Australia. They are currently down by 2-0 and they will be looking to make a comeback in the third Test which will begin from July 6. (ANI)

