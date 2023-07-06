Left Menu

Agra's Rashi Kanojia to represent India in upcoming Bangladesh tour

After the announcement of the squad, Rashi's family was overwhelmed by her inclusion in the national team.

Agra's Rashi Kanojia to represent India in upcoming Bangladesh tour
Agra's Rashi Kanojia has been selected for the Indian women's cricket team for the Bangladesh tour. After the announcement of the squad, Rashi's family was overwhelmed by her inclusion in the national team.

Female cricketer Rashi Kanojia is currently working as Assistant Clerk in Railways in Mumbai. She has been three months. Rashi Kanojia's mother is a teacher in an army school while her father is retired from the army. She has two elder brothers in the family.

Rashi Kanojia's parents told ANI, "Rashi use to work with her left hand, from childhood we had got the idea that she wants to play for India. She has been selected for the team, she is very happy. The family has worked hard for Rashi's cricketing career and it used to be a little difficult to get her coached, but Rashi did her studies wholeheartedly along with sports, we are very happy that she got selected for Team India." Earlier, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the Indian Women's ODI and T20I squad for their upcoming tour of Bangladesh.

"The Women's Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the upcoming three-match T20Is and ODI series against Bangladesh respectively. All six matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur," BCCI said in a release. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side in both formats while Smriti Mandhana will act as her deputy in both formats.

The tour will kick off with a three-match T20I series and the first match will be played on July 9. The second and third matches will be played on July 11 and July 13 respectively. After a two-day break, the three-match ODI series will kick off on July 16. The second and the third ODI will be played on July 19 and July 22 respectively.

India's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani. India's ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Sneh Rana. (ANI)

