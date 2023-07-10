Wimbledon: Elena Rybakina moves into QFs after Beatriz Haddad Maia retires due to injury

Defending Elena Rybakina had to play only five games against Beatriz Haddad Maia on Monday to advance to the Wimbledon 2023 quarterfinals after the Brazilian player retired from their match. The No. 13 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia retired with what appeared to be a back injury trailing 4-1. No.3 Rybakina will now lock horns with the winner of the match later on Centre Court between No.6 Ons Jabeur and No.9 Petra Kvitova.

Rybakina has won 32 of 33 service games in four matches while only encountering seven break points. The Brazilian's backhand found the net in the fourth game, giving Rybakina the victory. Haddad Maia, though, stopped along the baseline after that and seemed to be in discomfort. During a medical break, a trainer worked on her lower back while she was standing. Haddad spoke for a little while before stumbling off the court.

She eventually came back, but she was still moving slowly, and she appeared to be in pain. Haddad Maia was forced to leave the game after just 27 minutes when Rybakina won the following match at love while crying. On her side, the two athletes embraced. Only Maria Sharapova and Billie Jean King have won as many games in their first 15 matches at the All England Club as the defending champion has.

Her 35 victories rank third out of four players, behind only Iga Swiatek (41) and Aryna Sabalenka (38). (ANI)

