AC Milan signs Tijjani Reijnders on five-year deal

AC Milan is delighted to announce that Tijjani Reijnders has joined the Rossoneri from AZ Alkmaar on a permanent basis. The Dutch midfielder has signed a contract with the Club until 30 June 2028. Tijjani Reijnders will wear the number 14 shirt.

ANI | Updated: 20-07-2023 23:53 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 23:53 IST
Tijjani Reijnders (Twitter: Photo/acmilan). Image Credit: ANI
Italian football club AC Milan has signed Tijjani Reijnders from AZ Alkmaar on a five-year deal. According to the AC Milan website, "AC Milan is delighted to announce that Tijjani Reijnders has joined the Rossoneri from AZ Alkmaar on a permanent basis. The Dutch midfielder has signed a contract with the Club until June 30, 2028. Tijjani Reijnders will wear the number 14 shirt."

Born on July 29, 1998, in Zwolle, Tijjani played in FC Twente's youth system until 2015 when he returned to his hometown to sign for PEC Zwolle, where he made his First Team debut on August 13, 2017 (Zwolle 4-2 Roda JC). He joined AZ the following season and then played for their reserve side for two years before making his debut in the first team. He scored nine goals and provided eleven assists in 105 total Eredivisie appearances.

On May 29, 2023, he received his first full International call-up for the Netherlands' Nations League Final Four campaign. Reijnders is the son of Martin Reynders, and the brother of Eliano Reijnders who are also professional footballers.

Reijnders' role in the football scene started at a young age when he started his career with the FC Twente youth team. It's just that he played at FC Twente until the U-17 team before being released to CSV '28 and playing for one year from 2015 to 2016. In 2016, Reijnders joined his homeland team PEC Zwolle U-19 where he then moved up the level and appeared in the Eredivisie club's first team. Even at PEC Zwolle, Reijnders only played one year.

In 2017, he crossed over to AZ's Under-21 team and moved to the first team in 2018. In 2020, he was loaned to RKC Waalwijk for six months, from January to June. Afterwards, Reijnders returned to AZ and played in the first team, in which he managed to reach the 2022–23 Europa Conference League semi-finals.

On July 19, 2023, Reijnders joined Serie A club AC Milan, signing a 5-year contract until 2028. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

