Aditi Ashok makes cut at Evian, Diksha Dagar misses out

Aditi Ashok played a steady round of even par 72 to ensure weekend action at the Amundi Evian Championship, a Major on the women's circuit. Aditi added 72 to her first-round 71, was 1-over 143, and placed T-28th. However, her colleague Diksha Dagar struggled in the closing stages with two double bogeys in a second round of 81, which was 10 shots more than her first-round 71. Dagar is lying fifth on the Order of Merit in Europe.

Aditi birdied the third and the 13th but dropped shots on the fifth, 11th and 14th. Aditi will now play her third round with Japan's Minami Katsu and Korea's Amy Yang. Local favourite Celine Boutier carded a round of 69 (-2) on day two of the Evian Championship to lead by one stroke at the halfway stage. The Frenchwoman headed into the second round at Evian Resort Golf Club in a share of second place and began her day with a birdie at the first.

Two players sit in a tie for second place one shot behind Boutier with Japan's Yuka Saso and Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit on six-under-par. Three players are in share of fourth place with America's Alison Lee, Mexico's Gaby Lopez and Japan's Nasa Hataoka all on five-under-par. Korea's Hae Ran Ryu sits in outright seventh place on four-under with four players rounding out on the top 10 on three-under-par.

The cut fell at +4 with 70 players making it through to the final two rounds of the year's fourth major. (ANI)

