Left Menu

Soccer-Investors to withdraw funding from Chinese champions Wuhan

The club won the Chinese Super League title last season for the first time and are due to be one of China's three representatives in the Asian Champions League starting on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 17:43 IST
Soccer-Investors to withdraw funding from Chinese champions Wuhan

Investors in Chinese Super League champions Wuhan Three Towns have told the club they are prepared to give it away for nothing after announcing that they will withdraw funding at the end of the month.

Wuhan said in a statement on Monday that they had received a letter from the unnamed investors stating they would no longer fund the organisation from Sept. 1 but would ensure "the club has zero debt on the date of stopping the investment". An emergency meeting was held to discuss efforts to ensure the club would continue to honour playing commitments until the end of the Chinese Super League season.

Wuhan are sixth in the standings, 14 points behind leaders Shanghai Port with six games remaining. The club won the Chinese Super League title last season for the first time and are due to be one of China's three representatives in the Asian Champions League starting on Sept. 18.

Wuhan's issues come with Chinese soccer continuing to struggle financially as a result of the country's economic slowdown following the COVID-19 pandemic and difficulties experienced by the property development sector. Jiangsu FC, winners of the Chinese Super League in 2020, shut down three months after lifting the domestic title when owners Suning Holdings Group announced they were pulling their funding and no replacement was found.

Twice Asian champions Guangzhou FC, meanwhile, were relegated last year after winning eight Chinese Super League titles in nine seasons due to the financial challenges faced by owners China Evergrande, the world's most indebted developers. Guangzhou had led the spending spree during which China became a prime destination for foreign players and coaches, with the club spending lavishly to sign World Cup winners Marcello Lippi and Luiz Felipe Scolari to lead them to the continental title.

Guangzhou are 12th in the 16-team second division.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023