Left Menu

Soccer-Injured duo Grealish and Alexander-Arnold withdraw from England squad

The duo arrived at the national football centre, St. George's Park, but subsequently pulled out from the England squad after undergoing injury assessments related to injuries they had sustained before the camp. The FA added that manager Gareth Southgate would not be adding more players to the squad he had announced last Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2023 00:53 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 00:49 IST
Soccer-Injured duo Grealish and Alexander-Arnold withdraw from England squad

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish and Liverpool midfielder Trent Alexander-Arnold have been ruled out of England’s September fixtures due to injuries, the Football Association said on Monday. The duo arrived at the national football centre, St. George's Park, but subsequently pulled out from the England squad after undergoing injury assessments related to injuries they had sustained before the camp.

The FA added that manager Gareth Southgate would not be adding more players to the squad he had announced last Thursday. They will face Ukraine in Wroclaw, Poland, on Saturday in a Euro 2024 qualifier before travelling to Glasgow to take on Scotland in a friendly three days later.

England lead Group C with 12 points from four games, six points ahead of second-placed Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global
4
'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023