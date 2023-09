Soccer-Injured duo Grealish and Alexander-Arnold withdraw from England squad

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish and Liverpool midfielder Trent Alexander-Arnold have been ruled out of England’s September fixtures due to injuries, the Football Association said on Monday. The duo arrived at the national football centre, St. George's Park, but subsequently pulled out from the England squad after undergoing injury assessments related to injuries they had sustained before the camp.

The FA added that manager Gareth Southgate would not be adding more players to the squad he had announced last Thursday. They will face Ukraine in Wroclaw, Poland, on Saturday in a Euro 2024 qualifier before travelling to Glasgow to take on Scotland in a friendly three days later.

England lead Group C with 12 points from four games, six points ahead of second-placed Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)