Djokovic to take part in Ryder Cup All-Star golf match before upcoming event in Italy

PTI | Rome | Updated: 06-09-2023 18:04 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 17:49 IST
Novak Djokovic. Image Credit: ANI
Novak Djokovic will replace his tennis racket with a golf club when he competes in the All-Star match preceding the upcoming Ryder Cup outside Rome.

Djokovic, Formula One driver Carlos Sainz and soccer players Gareth Bale and Andriy Shevchenko were among those named to compete in the Sept. 27 event by Ryder Cup Europe on Wednesday.

“I can't wait to tee it up in Rome and experience the incredible atmosphere of a Ryder Cup, which has become legendary,” said Djokovic, a 23-time Grand Slam champion who is currently competing at the U.S. Open.

American actress Kathryn Newton and former Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz were also included on the teams that will be led by former Ryder Cup captains Colin Montgomerie and Corey Pavin.

The Ryder Cup will be held Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at the Marco Simone course. Europe captain Luke Donald and U.S. captain Zach Johnson recently named their 12-man teams for the event.

