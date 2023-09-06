Left Menu

Soccer-Man United sign Japan's Women's World Cup Golden Boot winner Miyazawa

Manchester United on Wednesday signed Japan international Hinata Miyazawa, who won the Golden Boot at the Women's World Cup. Financial details were not disclosed. The midfielder arrives in Manchester from WE League side Mynavi Sendai, who she joined in 2021. Miyazawa was the only non-European award winner at the World Cup after scoring five goals in four games for the "Nadeshiko," who were eliminated by Sweden in the quarter-finals.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 06-09-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 17:51 IST
Soccer-Man United sign Japan's Women's World Cup Golden Boot winner Miyazawa
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United on Wednesday signed Japan international Hinata Miyazawa, who won the Golden Boot at the Women's World Cup. Financial details were not disclosed. The midfielder arrives in Manchester from WE League side Mynavi Sendai, who she joined in 2021.

Miyazawa was the only non-European award winner at the World Cup after scoring five goals in four games for the "Nadeshiko," who were eliminated by Sweden in the quarter-finals. "I am truly very happy to be part of this wonderful family and this great team," Miyazawa said in a statement. "I am really looking forward to getting started and hope my style of play will excite our fans."

"After this summer's Women's World Cup, Hinata's attacking quality speaks for itself," said Man Utd's head of women's football Polly Bancroft. "We are thrilled to welcome her to Manchester United and to European football."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023