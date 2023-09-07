Rugby-Italy change two for World Cup opener against Namibia

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 13:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

Italy have brought in English-born lock Dino Lamb and prop Danilo Fischetti to their starting XV for the Rugby World Cup Pool A clash against Namibia in Saint-Etienne on Saturday, the only changes from their final warm-up win over Japan last month. Coach Kieran Crowley has selected an otherwise settled side that sees Paolo Garbisi at flyhalf, Tommaso Allan in the fullback position and livewire wing Ange Capuozzo as part of an attacking backline selection.

Montanna Ioane, who scored a hat-trick of tries in the 42-21 victory over Japan, keeps his place, with loose forward Michele Lamaro to captain the side. Lamb has replaced Niccolo Cannone, who is not in the match-day 23, while Fischetti comes in for Ivan Nemer. The latter has dropped to the bench.

Five of the team played against Namibia at the 2019 World Cup, where Italy ran out 47-22 in the first game of the tournament for both sides in Japan. "We have prepared well for this match," Crowley said. "There is energy in the team for our World Cup debut. The focus will be on our performance and the next match.

"We work step-by-step, showing the best version of ourselves." Hosts France, New Zealand and Uruguay are the other teams in Pool A.

