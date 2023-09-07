Left Menu

Rugby-Romania shuffle backline for World Cup opener against Ireland

Romania will also face South Africa, Scotland and Tonga in Pool B in France. Romania team: 15-Marius Simionescu, 14-Nicolas Onutu, 13-Fonovai Tangimana, 12-Jason Tomane, 11-Tevita Manumua, 10-Hinckley Vaovasa, 9-Gabriel Rupanu, 8-Cristian Chirica (captain), 7-Vlad Neculau, 6-Florian Rosu, 5-Stefan Iancu, 4-Adrian Motoc, 3-Alexandru Gordas, 2-Ovidiu Cojocaru, 1-Iulian Hartig Replacements: 16-Florin Bardasu, 17-Alexandru Savin, 18-Gheorghe Gajion, 19-Marius Iftimiciuc, 20-Dragos Ser, 21-Alin Conache, 22-Tudor Boldor, 23-Taylor Gontineac.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2023 17:19 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 16:55 IST
Rugby-Romania shuffle backline for World Cup opener against Ireland
Representative Image

New Zealand-born Hinckley Vaovasa will start at flyhalf for Romania in their Rugby World Cup Pool B opener against Ireland on Saturday as number eight Cristian Chirica wears the captain’s armband on the country’s return to the global finals. Coach Eugen Apjok has made three changes to his starting XV from the side that lost 57-7 to Italy in their final warm-up fixture last month, as well as a host of positional adjustments to the back line.

Vaovasa has only made a single start in the number 10 jersey for the side before, having featured previously at centre, wing and fullback. He will have Gabriel Rupanu alongside him and incredibly it is the seventh different halfback pairing for the team this year.

Apart from the halfbacks, Romania have the same personnel in the backline as they did against Italy, but all will be wearing different jersey numbers. Former Australia junior international Jason Tomane is at inside centre, with Tongan-born Tangimana Fonovai at number 13.

Marius Simionescu, Nicolas Onutu and ex-Tongan Sevens player Tevita Manumua make up the back three. The only change to the pack comes at flanker where Florian Rosu comes in for Damian Stratila. Chirica and Vlad Neculau make up the rest of the back row.

Adrian Motoc and Stefan Iancu are the lock pairing, while hooker Ovidiu Cojocaru will have props Iulian Hartig and Alexandru Gordas either side of him. Romania played in every World Cup from 1987 to 2015 but were disqualified from the last tournament in Japan for fielding an ineligible player in the qualifiers.

Sione Faka'osilea featured when he had already played for Tonga and they had their hopes of appearing in Japan quashed. Romania will also face South Africa, Scotland and Tonga in Pool B in France.

Romania team: 15-Marius Simionescu, 14-Nicolas Onutu, 13-Fonovai Tangimana, 12-Jason Tomane, 11-Tevita Manumua, 10-Hinckley Vaovasa, 9-Gabriel Rupanu, 8-Cristian Chirica (captain), 7-Vlad Neculau, 6-Florian Rosu, 5-Stefan Iancu, 4-Adrian Motoc, 3-Alexandru Gordas, 2-Ovidiu Cojocaru, 1-Iulian Hartig Replacements: 16-Florin Bardasu, 17-Alexandru Savin, 18-Gheorghe Gajion, 19-Marius Iftimiciuc, 20-Dragos Ser, 21-Alin Conache, 22-Tudor Boldor, 23-Taylor Gontineac.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023