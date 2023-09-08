Left Menu

Gokulam Kerala FC drawn in Group A of AFC Women's Club Championship 2023

The group stage draw, held in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, Malaysia, saw eight top teams vying for their spots in the competition.

Gokulam Kerala team. (Photo- AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gokulam Kerala FC is set to face off against Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies (Japan), Hualien Women's Football Team (Chinese Taipei), and Bangkok FC (Thailand) in the Group 'A' of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Club Championship 2023 Invitation Tournament to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from November 6 to 12. The group stage draw, held in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, Malaysia, saw eight top teams vying for their spots in the competition.

The ultimate champions of Asia will be determined in a final match between the winners of Group A and Group B, with the date to be announced by the AFC later, as per an All India Football Federation (AIFF). Gokulam Kerala FC, fresh off their third consecutive championship in India, earned their place in the AFC Women's Club Championship 2023 at the behest of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Facing off against Gokulam Kerala FC in Group A are three formidable teams, all champions in their respective leagues, including Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies (Japan), Hualien Women's Football Team (Chinese Taipei), and Bangkok FC (Thailand). AFC Women's Club Championship 2023 Group A Fixtures:

November 6: Urawa Red Diamonds vs Sree Gokulam Kerala FC, Chonburi UTA Stadium, Chonburi November 9: Sree Gokulam Kerala FC vs Hualien Women's Football Team, Chonburi UTA Stadium, Chonburi

November 12: Bangkok FC vs Sree Gokulam Kerala FC, Chonburi UTA Stadium, Chonburi. (ANI)

