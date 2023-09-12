South Africa's Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk reach career-best ranking in women’s ODIs

South Africa players Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk attained career-best positions in the ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings after helping their team clinch a 2-0 lead over Pakistan in a three-match ODI series in Karachi. Star all-rounder Kapp moved up to 11th position among batters while De Klerk is up to 38th among bowlers in the weekly women’s rankings update that is carried out on Tuesdays.

Kapp, who was named ‘player of the match’ for her 100 off 105 balls in the first match and followed it with 29 not out in the second, has moved up three slots. De Klerk’s three for 23 in the first match and a ‘player of the match’ effort of four for 23 in the second lifted her 10 slots. Former captain Sune Luus (up four places to 24th in the batting list), Lara Goodall (up five places to 37th in the batting list) and Masabata Klaas (re-entered at 28th in the bowling list) are other South Africa players to gain while Aliya Riaz (up three places to 30th in the batting list) and Sadia Iqbal (up six places to 63rd in bowling) are the Pakistan players to gain in the latest update that also takes into consideration performances in the first match of the IWC series between England and Sri Lanka.

England opener Emma Lamb has gained seven positions to reach 42nd position among batters and Sarah Glenn is up eight places to 64th after finishing with three wickets in the match at Chester-le-Street that their team won by seven wickets. Left-arm seamer Mahika Gaur has entered the rankings in 141st position after being named ‘player of the match’ for her haul of three for 26 while other debutant Lauren Filer takes 143rd position, also finishing with a three-wicket haul.

Sri Lanka batter Harshitha Samarawickrama is up six places to 40th after scoring 35 runs while former captain Inoka Ranaweera is up one place to 15th position among bowlers. (ANI)

