Left Menu

Very happy to get big wickets of Kohli, Rohit: Dunith Wellalage

I trust my basics, and trust myself, said Wellalage in the post-match press meet.The 20-year-old said he was trying to bowl a wicket-to-wicket line against a set of experienced batsmen.The batters were set and India had got off to a fabulous start.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 13-09-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 13:12 IST
Very happy to get big wickets of Kohli, Rohit: Dunith Wellalage
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Dunith Wellalage wrecked Indian top-order with a five-wicket haul in an Asia Cup Super 4 match and the young Sri Lankan left-arm spinner said he will cherish the big wickets of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Wellalage grabbed five wickets conceding 40 runs, which helped Sri Lanka restrict India to 213.

Apart from Kohli and Rohit, Wellalage also dismissed Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul.

“For me, Virat Kohli is the No. 1 batsman. I am very happy to have got those two (Kohli and Rohit) big wickets. I trust my basics, and trust myself,” said Wellalage in the post-match press meet.

The 20-year-old said he was trying to bowl a wicket-to-wicket line against a set of experienced batsmen.

“The batters were set and India had got off to a fabulous start. I just tried to bowl wicket to wicket. Once we got those three wickets in three overs, we were able to put India under pressure.

“There was turn and when you put the ball in the right area, you could unsettle the batsmen. But I would have been happier with a win,” said Wellalage.

Despite limiting India to 213, Sri Lanka could only manage 172 to lose the match by 41 runs.

Later, Wellalage also made a good impression with the bat, making 42 off 46 balls.

The left-handed batter shared a 63-run alliance for the seventh wicket with Dhananjaya de Silva that revived the Lankan hopes of a win.

“I just tried to support him. We didn’t want to take any risks. His plan was to try and get closer to India’s total,” he said.

Sri Lanka will face Pakistan in a virtual knockout match on Thursday, and the winner will set up a title clash with India on September 17.

Wellalage hoped his side could make it to the final.

“We have played four matches so far and we are happy that we have won three of them. The larger picture is that we have got one more game remaining.

“We still have a chance to make it to the finals, and hopefully we will pull it off,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023