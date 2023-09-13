Rugby-Nienaber changes 14 for Romania test and selects four scrumhalves
The team will be captained by hooker Bongi Mbonambi. Team: 15 – Willie le Roux 14 – Grant Williams 13 – Canan Moodie 12 – Andre Esterhuizen 11 – Makazole Mapimpi 10 – Damian Willemse 9 – Cobus Reinach 8 – Duane Vermeulen 7 – Kwagga Smith 6 – Marco van Staden 5 – Marvin Orie 4 – Jean Kleyn 3 – Vincent Koch 2 – Bongi Mbonambi 1 – Ox Nche Replacements: 16 – Deon Fourie 17 – Steven Kitshoff 18 – Trevor Nyakane 19 – RG Snyman 20 – Jasper Wiese 21 – Jaden Hendrikse 22 – Faf de Klerk 23 – Jesse Kriel
South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has made 14 changes to his side for the Rugby World Cup Pool B clash with minnows Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday, with Damian Willemse the only player retained from their opening 18-3 victory over Scotland. Willemse moves from fullback to flyhalf and will take over the kicking duties, as Nienaber named all four of his scrumhalves in the matchday 23.
Cobus Reinach starts in the number nine jersey, while the electric Grant Williams will play on the wing. Jaden Hendrikse and Faf de Klerk are on the bench. There is a return from injury for Canan Moodie, who is at outside centre, with lock Jean Kleyn also overcoming a niggle to start. The team will be captained by hooker Bongi Mbonambi.
