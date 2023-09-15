Rugby-Tonga name four ex-All Blacks for World Cup opener against Ireland

Left Menu

Tonga coach Toutai Kefu has named former All Blacks Malakai Fekitoa, Charles Piutau, Vaea Fifita and Augustine Pulu in his team to play top-ranked Ireland in the World Cup Pool B clash in Nantes on Saturday. Pulu comes in at scrumhalf for regular skipper Sonatane Takulua with prop Ben Tameifuna taking the captain's armband for Tonga's opening match of the tournament at Stade de la Beaujoire.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2023 00:14 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 00:14 IST
Tonga coach Toutai Kefu has named former All Blacks Malakai Fekitoa, Charles Piutau, Vaea Fifita and Augustine Pulu in his team to play top-ranked Ireland in the World Cup Pool B clash in Nantes on Saturday.

Pulu comes in at scrumhalf for regular skipper Sonatane Takulua with prop Ben Tameifuna taking the captain's armband for Tonga's opening match of the tournament at Stade de la Beaujoire. Fekitoa, a World Cup winner in 2015, lines up at outside centre with Piutau at fullback and number eight Fifita in the pack alongside his lock brother Leva.

A change to World Rugby's eligibility laws in 2021 allowed players to change allegiance to a country with which they had links through their heritage. "They've had a massive input already, both on and off the field," Kefu said of the former New Zealand internationals.

"The biggest difference is off-the-field stuff - mindset, professionalism, a really good attitude, so that's been refreshing and the younger players have observed that. "They've raised the level of standards and expectation of all the players."

Centre George Moala, another former All Black, will miss Tonga's first three pool matches as part of his ban for a tip tackle during a match against Canada in early August. Kefu, a World Cup winner with Australia in 1999, said Ireland thoroughly deserved their top ranking and would be very hard to beat.

"What better way to start off with a bang against the best team in the world?" he added at a news conference in Nantes. "It's a massive challenge for us, we're looking forward to it." New Zealand-born Tameifuna said the Tongans would be looking to the scrum as a major weapon against Ireland, who opened their campaign with a 82-8 drubbing of Romania last week.

"Scrum time will be huge for us, we're going to have a crack," he said. "The game starts up front." Team: 15-Charles Piutau, 14-Afusipa Taumoepeau, 13-Malakai Fekitoa, 12-Pita Ahki, 11-Solomone Kata, 10-Otumaka Mausia, 9-Augustine Pulu, 8-Vaea Fifita, 7-Sione Talitui, 6-Tanginoa Halaifonua, 5-Leva Fifita, 4-Sam Lousi, 3-Ben Tameifuna (captain), 2-Paula Ngauamo, 1-Siegfried Fisi'ihoi Replacements: 16-Sam Moli, 17-Tau Kolomatangi, 18-Sosefo Apikotoa, 19-Steve Mafi, 20-Solomone Funaki, 21-Sione Vailanu, 22-Sonatane Takul, 23-Fine Inisi

