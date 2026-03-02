Left Menu

Corium's Sculptural Seating: Elevating Contemporary Living Spaces

Corium, an Italian furniture brand, debuts a new seating collection that marries contemporary design with luxurious comfort. The lineup includes sofas, lounge chairs, and sectionals featuring soft curves and modular designs, reflecting a modern aesthetic. Each piece invites immersion and enhances living spaces with sculptural elegance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:49 IST
In Bengaluru, India, Corium, a prestigious Italian furniture brand from House of HTL, has introduced a sculptural seating collection that redefines how furniture can transform living spaces. The collection is rooted in modern luxury, focusing on comfort, fluidity, and experiential designs for contemporary homes.

With a commitment to 'comfort engineering,' each piece, including sofas, sectionals, and lounge chairs, blends aesthetic beauty with practical comfort. Notably, items such as Jerome and Delizia showcase relaxed elegance with architectural bases and integrated functional elements that blur the line between furniture and art.

The collection highlights modularity and customization, like in the Salto sectional, which adapts to users' needs through powered adjustable backrests. These designs emphasize Corium's dedication to enhancing everyday living environments, offering both visual impact and inviting warmth.

